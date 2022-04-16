Harry Styles headlined the opening night of Coachella 2022, and delighted fans when he was joined by surprise guest Shania Twain.

Toward the end of a set that included his new single “As It Was” and the debut of two new songs from his upcoming album Harry’s House — “Boyfriend” and “Late Night Talking” — the opening notes of Twain’s iconic 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” rang out.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Teases Racy Scene In His New Movies: ‘I Don’t Know If You Can Watch Either With Your Parents’

Then, Twain appeared, standing at the top of a dual staircase serving as an onstage backdrop, singing the first verse while making her way down the stairs until joining Styles onstage, with the two blending their voices for a duet.

EU NASCI PRA VER HARRY STYLES CANTAR "MAN I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN!" COM A SHANIA pic.twitter.com/EQHDpJH9Nx — . (@iloveheslwt) April 16, 2022

Then, the two slowed things down, sitting on stools while Styles told the audience how influential Twain had been in his own musical journey.

“This lady taught me to sing,” Styles told the crowd. “She also taught me that men are trash.”

He then addressed Twain directly. “But, to you, the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be forever grateful,” he said. “So grateful you’re here with us tonight. This is very special for me, thank you so much.”

🎥| Harry’s speech about @ShaniaTwain and how he grew up being taught by her! #Coachella via pressedpapershop pic.twitter.com/pK27bL1Oze — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 16, 2022

Twain then began strumming an acoustic guitar as they launched into Twain’s “You’re Still the One, with the band joining to in to turn the song into a stirring power ballad.

Meanwhile, check out some fan-shot snippets of Styles’ Coachella debuts of “Boyfriend” and “Late Night Talking”.