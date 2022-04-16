Jennifer Garner will be celebrating her 50th birthday on Sunday, April 17, and ahead of that milestone birthday she received a sweet surprise from her childhood idol, Donny Osmond.

In a video she shared to Instagram, Garner is seen sitting in a restaurant when she’s sent a message containing one of Osmond’s music videos, and then hears his voice in person as he stands behind her.

“Jennifer, it’s your birthday,” Osmond sings, her face registering her delighted surprise.

Osmond didn’t arrive empty-handed, carrying a birthday cake referencing one of her most beloved movies, reading “13 going on 50.”

Then, she’s seen singing an a cappella duet with Osmond on the Donny & Marie hit “Make the World Go Away”.

“My first (pre)birthday surprise was a doozy— the one and only, legend in his own time, object of my childhood adoration and devotion— @donnyosmond showed up to knock my purple socks off,” she wrote in the caption.

She continued by thanking Osmond for taking “an hour and a half of his day to sit with me, sing my favourites, and to give me a master class on how to be a class act. Thank you, Donny. 💜”