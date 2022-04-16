Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex during the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for servicemen and veterans who have been psychologically or physically injured in their military service Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, 5th edition of the Invictus Games, Zuiderpark, The Hague, The Netherlands - 16 Apr 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are enjoying their second day in the Netherlands’ capital The Hague, where this year’s Invictus Games are being held.

Originally scheduled for 2020 but delayed by the pandemic, the fifth edition of Harry’s international sports competition for wounded service members and veterans kicked off Friday, April 15.

Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

On Saturday, reported People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the first medal event, the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

For the challenge, Harry sat in the vehicle’s passenger seat to act as navigator, assisting the driver weave through an obstacle course.

Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

The Sussexes also had some fun by accompanying children in mini-Land Rovers, driving alongside kids in the tiny cars.

Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock — Photo by Robin Utrecht/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made plenty of headlines during the first day of the games, including the moment when Duchess Meghan offered her coat to a mother carrying a baby, so she could bundle up the infant to stay warm.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

In addition, the Australian Invictus team met with Harry to gift him with a pair of their trademark “budgie smugglers.”