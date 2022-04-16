Click to share this via email

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California.

Music fans attending the first day of Coachella 2022 received a big surprise during Daniel Caesar’s performance when Justin Bieber joined his fellow Canadian onstage.

As NME reported, Bieber confirmed rumours of a Coachella cameo when he appeared alongside Caesar for a duet of their collab “Peaches”.

Taking to the stage sans-shirt, Bieber delivered his vocals while wearing baggy, low-slung denim sweatpants and a Phillies cap turned backward.

“Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!” Caesar told the crowd when the performance ended.

Check out some fan-shot footage of Bieber and Caesar performing “Peaches” at Coachella.

Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar perform “Peaches” at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/lXkbUriRjc — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

Justin Bieber and Daniel Ceasar share a hug at the end of their “Peaches” performance at #Coachella pic.twitter.com/BSkeuRByFx — Variety (@Variety) April 16, 2022

JUSTIN BIEBER PERFORMING PEACHES AT COACHELLA pic.twitter.com/6glO3MVCzd — ً (@JAILEYSWRLD) April 16, 2022