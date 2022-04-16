Music fans attending the first day of Coachella 2022 received a big surprise during Daniel Caesar’s performance when Justin Bieber joined his fellow Canadian onstage.

As NME reported, Bieber confirmed rumours of a Coachella cameo when he appeared alongside Caesar for a duet of their collab “Peaches”.

Taking to the stage sans-shirt, Bieber delivered his vocals while wearing baggy, low-slung denim sweatpants and a Phillies cap turned backward.

“Give it up for my friend Justin Bieber, man!” Caesar told the crowd when the performance ended.

Check out some fan-shot footage of Bieber and Caesar performing “Peaches” at Coachella.