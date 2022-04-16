After nearly eight years as a couple, Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen have gone their separate ways.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the second season of her Netflix comedy “Russian Doll”, Lyonne confirmed that her relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” alum was over.

Lyonne shared the news somewhat obliquely when asked if she was now based in Los Angeles.

“I’m not. I had been there living with Fred [Armisen] and during COVID. I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool,” she told THR.

“We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool,” she contiued, apparently not joking about how her need for a swimming pool proved to be a relationship deal-breaker.

“It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps — I’m like Burt Lancaster in ‘The Swimmer’. So, I got myself a house with a pool out in Los Angeles,” she added. “So that’s the real scandal. I guess I finally am an actual bicoastal.”

Lyonne and Armisen were first linked back in 2014, when the two were spotted getting cozy at an Emmy’s afterparty.