Jay Leno is sharing his thoughts about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the midst of the 2022 Oscars.

Interviewed by the Palm Beach Daily News ahead of a standup comedy performance, Leno discussed the rage underlying Smith’s actions.

“To me, the thing that’s most disturbing wasn’t the slap, because he was kind of smirking after he slapped (Rock),” Leno said. “It was the yelling of the obscenities. Then you go, ‘Whoa. What’s going on here?’ This is real anger.”

Leno also offered his opinion on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announcing Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years, and the Academy’s plans to launch an investigation into the incident.

“What are you investigating?” Leno said.

“It had to be the most recorded assault in history,” he explained. “I saw the back of his shoe, I saw Chris’ ear. There were so many cameras on this incident. What are you investigating? I know sometimes things are just what they appear to be.”