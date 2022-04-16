Click to share this via email

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry arrive on the yellow carpet at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally kicked off the fifth edition of the Invictus Games after two years of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established by the prince, the Paralympic-style competitive event, which showcases the invincible essence of injured and ill servicemen and women, held it’s opening ceremony on Saturday night in the Netherlands.

Arriving on the yellow carpet at Zuiderpark stadium in The Hague, the Duke of Sussex suited up in grey, pairing the formal attire with a white shirt and black dress shoes. The Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly beautiful in a white off-the-shoulder blouse, black pants and a pair of heels.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry arrive on the yellow carpet at the Invictus Games — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the fifth edition of the Invictus Games — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share a sweet kiss at the fifth edition of the Invictus Games — Photo: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prior to the opening ceremony, The Sussexes joined the athletes on Friday night for a welcome reception followed by Saturday morning’s Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, which saw Harry and Meghan join in on the fun.

In 2017, Meghan joined Harry at the Invictus Games in Toronto, where the two officially went public with their relationship. In 2018, they attended the Sydney Games following their pregnancy announcement for son Archie Harrison.

The next Invictus Games are set to take place in Düsseldorf, Germany in 2023.