Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire continue to surprise fans with their bromance, especially those of the “Spider-Man” multi-verse. After all, they both share the honourable experience of previously portraying the iconic superhero.

The actors initially surprised fans during the December 2021 release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, when they made a highly-anticipated special appearance in the film as they reprised their infamous roles. However, they seem to have further amused fans with the friendship that has flourished between the two following the latest instalment of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s “Spider-Man”.

READ MORE: Andrew Garfield Discusses Lack Of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 2022 Oscar Nominations

Garfield and Maguire were recently spotted at a CAA screening of Michelle Yeoh’s “Everything Everywhere all at Once” where they sat next to one another in the movie theatre.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were spotted at a screening for #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce (via @ScottFeinberg) pic.twitter.com/I3NNhwopyh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 15, 2022

Update: apparently two of the three Spider-Men are in this photo! https://t.co/YQD9apyCx5 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) April 15, 2022

READ MORE: Michelle Yeoh Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Script ‘Blew Her Mind’

The screening was introduced by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, as well as Jamie Lee Curtis, who stars in the Sci-fi-adventure film.

In March, Garfield revealed that before he and Maguire had even shot any scenes for “No Way Home”, they were put in their Spider-Man costumes to shoot the now-viral meme with Tom Holland which created a bonding experience that saw them laughing the entire time.