Chance the Rapper is celebrating his 29th birthday by giving back to the community.

Through his non-profit organization SocialWorks, the “Holy” rapper planned a meal giveaway that took place on his birthday on Saturday (April 16).

“Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community,” Chance captioned a video of the event shared to his Instagram page.

In the clip, volunteers are seen exchanging food with people in cars during a drive-by procession. The rapper’s Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavour “Mint Chocolate Chance” is also featured in the video as it’s handed out for people to indulge in.

Prior to the video post, Chance shared nostalgic photos of himself as a child featuring sweet moments with his mother, Lisa Bennett, and brother, Taylor Bennett.

“He’s 29. Best gift u can get me is showing someone they’re a child of God today,” he captioned the post referencing his new single “Child of God”.