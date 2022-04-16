Click to share this via email

Loren Allred, a contestant on “Britain’s Got Talent”‘s latest season, which kicked off Saturday, stunned the audience with two shocking revelations- her voice and a confession about a hit song from “The Greatest Showman”.

Before belting out the lyrics to “Never Enough”, a track off the 2017 film’s soundtrack, Allred was ready “to put a face to the song,” revealing that she is the original singer credited on the anthem performed by Rebecca Ferguson’s character Jenny Lind.

Surprise! 🥳 I auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent @bgt and it was such an unforgettable experience! 😭🙏🏼 Watch Here: https://t.co/MgdGgCujgb pic.twitter.com/JXeFbaa2hq — Loren Allred (@lorenallred) April 16, 2022

Judes Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were floored by the confession, especially Cowell who’s favourite film is “The Greatest Showman”.

Beside’s singing “one of the biggest song’s of all time,” Allred has collaborated with Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli, and has now gone on to become the season’s first golden buzzer.

The 32-year-old singer’s audition performance brought the entire audience to their feet, including the four judges, and, before they could get a word in, Holden immediately hit her golden buzzer, showering Allred with celebratory confetti.

While Holden was “absolutely shaking” over the show’s opportunity to give the Pennsylvania-native her “moment to shine,” Dixon called the “superstar”‘s performance “otherworldly.”

Cowell was left speechless but was sure to applaud Allred for “one of the most incredible audition moments I’ve ever experienced.”

Watch Holden expresses how she felt crowning the first golden buzzer of the season and compare Allred to Mariah Carey in the video below.