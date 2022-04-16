Big Sean is getting candid about his 2022 Coachella Music Festival performance, specifically regarding his paycheque in comparison to Harry Styles’ earnings.

The two artists both performed during opening night of the festival on Friday and had similar crowd turnouts during their set lists, however, according to the rapper, there was one big difference- their income.

After seeing a headline from TMZ regarding the matter, Big Sean decided to share his thoughts on social media.

The “Bounce Back” rapper, 34, posted a screenshot of the headline to his Instagram Story on Saturday that reads: “Big Sean At Coachella Crowd Rivals Harry Styles’ Main Stage… Competing Headliners???”

“Except he got paid way, way, way, way more than me,” he emphasized in the post’s caption.

During Styles’ set, the “As It Was” singer, 28, surprised fans by bringing Shania Twain onstage for a duet performance.

Earlier this month, Coachella made headlines regarding another rapper’s paycheque when Kanye West decided to drop out of the festival. Following the news, the Weeknd shared that he would be stepping in with Swedish House Mafia as replacement headliners.