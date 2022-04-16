Sebastian Stan and Tommy Lee’s friendship just got friendlier as the two were spotted enjoying a dinner out in Malibu together.

The Marvel actor, 39, joined the Motley Crue drummer, 59, and his wife Brittany Furlan on Thursday at Taverna Tony. Following the dinner, Stan and Lee were seen hugging outside the restaurant before going their separate ways.

Tommy Lee and Sebastian Stan — Photo: Backgrid

Stan’s world collided with the legendary rockstar the moment he was cast to portray him in the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy” opposite Lily James, who plays Lee’s ex-wife Pamela Anderson in the biopic about how their stolen 1995 sex tape was leaked.

There has been no apparent hard feelings from Lee in regards to the show, however a source close to Anderson revealed that the “Baywatch” star will “never watch” it, “not even the trailer.”

Stan previously got in touch with Lee back when he was transforming into a splitting image of the drummer for his role. The “Fresh” actor told Variety that Lee “seemed touched and appreciative that I took the time to even reach out and connect.”

All eight episodes of Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” are now available to watch on the streamer.