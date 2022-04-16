Hugh Laurie stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Friday to reminisce about the Christmas present host Stephen Colbert sent him in 2016.

The “Roadkill” actor was gifted a segway following his then-appearance on the show, a few weeks prior to the holiday.

During Laurie’s second visit to “The Late Show” in October of 2017, Colbert addressed the fact that the British actor failed to acknowledge the gift and didn’t even thank him for it.

For the next six months, Laurie had sent Colbert “thank you” cards every few weeks.

Stephen sent @hughlaurie a gift. Hugh forgot to thank him. Things got crazy from there. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/kQTALw3wvT — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 15, 2022

Nearly five years later, the actor appeared on the show’s latest episode for a “dramatic presentation” that saw him read 57 hilarious cards he sent Colbert at the time.

Laurie appeared on “The Late Show” to talk about his new series “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?”, now streaming on BritBox.