Billie Eilish performs onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

Billie Eilish took to the stage on Saturday, April 16 for her first-ever headlining set at Coachella, her first time back at the music festival since making her debut in 2019.

Toward the end of the set, reported Billboard, Eilish and brother Phinneas were joined by Blur frontman Damon Albarn, who contributed his vocals to Eilish’s “Getting Older” from her Happier Than Ever album.

From there, they segued into a cover of the Gorillaz’ hit “Feel Good Inc.”, which featured the addition of De La Soul’s Posdnuos.

“This is the craziest s**t I’ve ever experienced,” Eilish told the crowd, praising Albarn by declaring that he “changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.”

Billie Eilish x Damon Albarn at @coachella

"This man changed my life in a lot of ways" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LkgWWRCxX8 — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Albarn and Posdnuos weren’t the only special guests that Eilish welcomed to her headlining set.

Earlier in the show, she was joined by Khalid to perform their collab “Lovely” — something of a reunion for the pair, given that Khalid brought Eilish onstage for his Coachella set back in 2019.

Billie eilish and Khalid – Lovely, Coachella pic.twitter.com/h8aGfEaA9A — kdkrown (@girlonsaturn__) April 17, 2022

billie eilish and khalid coachella edit – as it was pic.twitter.com/Fx7BdDZlS4 — 📂 (@avngrbarnes) April 17, 2022

