Britney Spears’ recent announcement that she and fiancé Sam Asghari are expecting a baby did not go unnoticed by the writers on “Saturday Night Live”

In the cold open for the April 16 edition, the Easter Bunny (Bowen Yang) hosted a group of celebrities sharing celebratory Easter messages, including Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon), Jared Leto (Kyle Mooney), QAnon-loving Georgia Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), NYC Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd), tech mogul Elon Musk (Mikey Day) and Britney Spears, played once again by Chloe Fineman.

Happy Easter from this very interesting collection of people! 🐰 pic.twitter.com/CVGNLdfsyW — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 17, 2022

“I bet you didn’t know I could do this,” Fineman’s Britney declared while demonstrating the dance moves the real Spears often performs on Instagram.

“Remember six months ago when everyone was like ‘We need to get her out of this conservatorship,’ and now you’re like ‘Someone’s still gonna check on her right?’” she continued, referencing the recent end of her decade-plus conservatorship.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Chloe Fineman Gives Fans A Look At What A Britney Spears Masterclass Might Be Like

“Well, don’t worry, I’m finally free and I’m having a baby!” she added. “I just pray my baby is born happy, healthy and with the power of attorney.”

“Saturday Night Live” can be seen Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.