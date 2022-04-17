Blake Shelton is celebrating Easter as only he can: by dressing up as a giant pink bunny, complete with matching bunny slippers.

In a video the country star shared on social media, he’s seen costumed as the Easter Bunny as he shuffles down a hallway in his home, accompanied by a pair of dogs who lead the way.

Boasting a big smile on his face, the video ends just as Shelton turns a corner.

“Happy Easter everybody,” he wrote in the caption, adding, “You’re welcome.”

Shelton’s Easter morning shenanigans are part of his planned time off after his wedding to Gwen Stefani on Valentine’s Day 2022.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years … is eyeing that timeline, that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Shelton said during a media event back in February, via People.

“You gotta get some life in there, and marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden you go, there’s other stuff.”