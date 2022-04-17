Prince Harry shared his future hopes for 2-year-old son Archie and daughter Lili, 11 months, during an interview with a pair of young Dutch reporters.

As People reports, the youngsters were covering Harry’s Invictus Games, held at Netherlands’ capital The Hague, hailing from Dutch news outlet Kindercorrespondent (which translates from Dutch to Children’s Correspondent).

The kid reporters, Sophia and Jay, asked Harry about his future hopes and dreams for his young children.

“To grow up in a better world,” the Duke of Sussex responded.

“To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world,” he added. “It’s not going to be easy, but I will never, ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them.”

As Harry explained, “it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now. I don’t think we should be bringing children into the world unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future.”

Harry ended the interview by hugging the reporters, telling them, “well done, guys.”