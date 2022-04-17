Diane Kruger is sharing her frustration with relentless paparazzi who continue to hound her when she goes out in public with her 3-year-old daughter, whom she shares with “Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the “Swimming with Sharks” actress opened up about her feelings with having her privacy violated by paparazzi who stalk her.

“I f**king hate it and it’s driving me nuts,” she says of being followed whenever she leaves her home.

“When I’m with my kid and they take pictures of her I’ve almost hit a few of them,” she added.

“If I see them and they’re brave enough to not walk away, 100 percent I’m that crazy lady who yells across the street,” Kruger said.

During the interview, Kruger opened up about her daughter. “I got really lucky,” she said. “She’s obsessed with Mulan. She’s taking martial arts to be like Mulan. All she wants to do is go to China.”

As for her future with Reedus, to whom she got engaged last year, Kruger admitted they haven’t “even started thinking” about wedding planning yet.

“I don’t know, we’ll see what happens,” she said. “You know, it’s just like, it’s fun. I take one day at a time. If I’ve learnt anything from my past relationships, it’s nothing is ever a given.”