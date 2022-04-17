Click to share this via email

Danny Elfman performs onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California.

Danny Elfman performed on Day 2 of Coachella 2022, serving up a powerhouse show that took the audience on a tour through his eclectic career, from his early days as frontman for rock outfit Oingo Boingo through to his evolution as composer for film and television.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Elfman was backed by a rock band along with a full orchestra, performing both Oingo Boingo tracks (including “Insects” and “Dead Man’s Party”) and some of his most memorable movie and TV scores.

Among these was arguably Elfman’s most iconic, his theme song for “The Simpsons”, with one of the drummers decked out in full Bart Simpson regalia.

Nothing quite like The Simpsons Theme being performed live at Coachella by Danny Elfman !! pic.twitter.com/tZcmW7qr0k — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) April 17, 2022

In addition, Elfman and his orchestra also performed compositions from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”, “Spider-Man”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “Batman” and more.

Check out some fan-shot footage of highlights:

Nightmare Before Christmas live on stage at #Coachella during Danny Elfman’s set pic.twitter.com/0MlP0tlROX — Andrew Cunningham🎢🍻🌁 (@GatorAndrew) April 17, 2022