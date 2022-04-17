Danny Elfman performed on Day 2 of Coachella 2022, serving up a powerhouse show that took the audience on a tour through his eclectic career, from his early days as frontman for rock outfit Oingo Boingo through to his evolution as composer for film and television.
As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Elfman was backed by a rock band along with a full orchestra, performing both Oingo Boingo tracks (including “Insects” and “Dead Man’s Party”) and some of his most memorable movie and TV scores.
READ MORE: Twitter Is Ecstatic That Danny Elfman Is Performing At Coachella
Among these was arguably Elfman’s most iconic, his theme song for “The Simpsons”, with one of the drummers decked out in full Bart Simpson regalia.
Nothing quite like The Simpsons Theme being performed live at Coachella by Danny Elfman !! pic.twitter.com/tZcmW7qr0k
— Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) April 17, 2022
In addition, Elfman and his orchestra also performed compositions from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”, “Spider-Man”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “Batman” and more.
Check out some fan-shot footage of highlights:
Nightmare Before Christmas live on stage at #Coachella during Danny Elfman’s set pic.twitter.com/0MlP0tlROX
— Andrew Cunningham🎢🍻🌁 (@GatorAndrew) April 17, 2022
Danny Elfman performs “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at #Coachella. (🎥: @jeffmillerla) pic.twitter.com/y7T6j91kCg
— Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2022
Danny Elfman performs “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at #Coachella. (🎥: @jeffmillerla) pic.twitter.com/y7T6j91kCg
— Variety (@Variety) April 17, 2022
📹 Danny Elfman performed his 'Spider-Man' theme at Coachella last night (April 16)
— Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst Web (@TobeyKirstenWeb) April 17, 2022