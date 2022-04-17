Danny Elfman performed on Day 2 of Coachella 2022, serving up a powerhouse show that took the audience on a tour through his eclectic career, from his early days as frontman for rock outfit Oingo Boingo through to his evolution as composer for film and television.

As Brooklyn Vegan reports, Elfman was backed by a rock band along with a full orchestra, performing both Oingo Boingo tracks (including “Insects” and “Dead Man’s Party”) and some of his most memorable movie and TV scores.

Among these was arguably Elfman’s most iconic, his theme song for “The Simpsons”, with one of the drummers decked out in full Bart Simpson regalia.

In addition, Elfman and his orchestra also performed compositions from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure”, “Spider-Man”, “Edward Scissorhands”, “Batman” and more.

Check out some fan-shot footage of highlights:

 

