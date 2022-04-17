Queen Elizabeth kept a big secret from her family ahead of the 2012 Olympic Games.

During the opening ceremony, the Queen teamed up with Daniel Craig to perform an epic “James Bond” stunt.

BBC 4’s “Reunion” spoke with members of the production team behind the moment in which millions of viewers around the world watched Craig and the Queen pretending to jump out of a helicopter over London Stadium.

“The queen never told her family she was doing it. That was one of the stipulations, that she agreed to be part of it,” production stage manager Sam Hunter told BBC. “So, if you actually see when she comes and she takes her seat, you can see her family go, ‘Ah, nice one.’”

Executive-producer Stephen Daldry said the production team also had to keep the secret from some members of the British Government.

“What was hard was that you didn’t really want to say much to the Cabinet because you didn’t know how secure they were,” he explained.