Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rio Del Valle Hackford, son of director Taylor Hackford and stepson of Helen Mirren, has died at age 52.

His brother, Alex Hackford, confirmed to Variety that Hackford died Thursday, April 13 after an illness.

Hackford owned alternative rock club One-Eye Jacks in New Orleans, where he also owned Pal’s Lounge, as well as Homestead in San Francisco and Monty in Los Angeles.

Hackford also appeared in several films and TV series, with recent roles including droid IG-11 on “The Mandalorian” (with Taika Waititi providing the character’s voice) and a manager in “Pam & Tommy”.

READ MORE: Helen Mirren And Husband Taylor Hackford ‘Had Dinner Together Every Night’ During Lockdown For The First Time In Almost 30 Years Of Marriage

Other screen appearances included a heroin addict in “Pretty Woman”, a bartender in “Strange Days” and Skully in “Swingers”, alongside stars Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. He also played Toby in HBO’s “Treme”.

Hackford’s friend, screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis, paid tribute in an Instagram post.

“Not simply obsessed with movies and how they mirrored and compelled, he was something more: a superfan of innumerable scenes, of particular gestures of unsung actors, weird career turns, roaring comebacks, cinema swan songs,” DeVincentis wrote.