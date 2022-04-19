Rio Del Valle Hackford, son of director Taylor Hackford and stepson of Helen Mirren, has died at age 52.

His brother, Alex Hackford, confirmed to Variety that Hackford died Thursday, April 13 after an illness.

Hackford owned alternative rock club One-Eye Jacks in New Orleans, where he also owned Pal’s Lounge, as well as Homestead in San Francisco and Monty in Los Angeles.

Hackford also appeared in several films and TV series, with recent roles including droid IG-11 on “The Mandalorian” (with Taika Waititi providing the character’s voice) and a manager in “Pam & Tommy”.

Other screen appearances included a heroin addict in “Pretty Woman”, a bartender in “Strange Days” and Skully in “Swingers”, alongside stars Vince Vaughn and Jon Favreau. He also played Toby in HBO’s “Treme”.

In a statement to People, Hackford and Mirren said they “are both inspired by the life of our son and stepson, Rio Hackford, and heartbroken by his loss.”

They added: “His life showed us how to live in generosity and community. He shared his life’s journey with so many who now mourn him, and at the same time, celebrate their fortune in knowing him.”

The statement also confirmed that his death resulted from uveal melanoma, “a very aggressive and rare form of cancer. We would beg everyone reading this to get their eyes tested at least once a year, which might save their loved ones from this cancer.”

Previously, Hackford’s friend, screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis, paid tribute in an Instagram post.

“Not simply obsessed with movies and how they mirrored and compelled, he was something more: a superfan of innumerable scenes, of particular gestures of unsung actors, weird career turns, roaring comebacks, cinema swan songs,” DeVincentis wrote.