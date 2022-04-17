Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Wilmer Valderrama is leaving the door open for a potential appearance in the new “That ’70s Show” spin-off.

While speaking with TV Insider, the actor was asked if fans would be seeing him Netflix’s “That ’90s Show”.

READ MORE: Wilmer Valderrama Says Passing Down Culture To Children Is Important

“I’m a little busy right now, but I support them so much,” he said. “I’m rooting for them. I wish them nothing but the best.”

He added, “If the timing is right, I’d never say no.”

Valderrama played Fez on “That ’70s Show” for eight seasons.

READ MORE: Wilmer Valderrama’s Daughter Is A Big Fan Of His ‘Encanto’ Soundtrack

The spin-off centres on Eric and Donna’s daughter Leia.

Stars including Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are also expected to reprise their iconic roles in the new show.