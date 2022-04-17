Click to share this via email

Megan Thee Stallion performed a brand new track for the first time ever, while hitting the stage at Coachella 2022.

Fans who were in the audience at the festival shared clips on social media.

In her introduction, the rapper said that the song was dedicated “to whom the f**k it may concern.”

It’s unclear what the track is called, however, many fans have speculated that the song is about Tory Lanez.

Not Megan eating Tory Lanez up on her new song #Coachella pic.twitter.com/8heE1k7KPK — Rihanna is HAVING TWINS (@wiz_thcreator) April 17, 2022

Lanez is currently facing charges for allegedly shooting Stallion in the foot.

In one part of the song, Stallion says “d*** don’t run me”, which Lanez recently posted on Twitter.

Stallion also performed hit songs including “WAP” and “Savage” during the concert.