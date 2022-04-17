Click to share this via email

A talented teacher is being dubbed the next Susan Boyle after his jaw-dropping performance on “Britain’s Got Talent”.

Tom Ball left the judges stunned, thanks to his powerful vocals.

The 23-year-old took to the stage to deliver a rendition of “Writing’s On The Wall” by Sam Smith.

“There’s a lot of good singers out there, but personality doesn’t shine through. It’s clear you have a good personality and we could see that,” noted Simon Cowell.

“That was one of the best singing voices we’ve had in 16 years of the show,” gushed Amanda Holden.

With “yes” votes from all four judges, Ball will move on to the next round of the competition.

Many viewers compared the singer to Boyle, who also impressed the judges with her amazing vocals and humble personality when she auditioned in 2009.

Tom Ball is the new Susan Boyle? #BGT pic.twitter.com/29ckU6kyrQ — Max Ferreira #StopWar 🇺🇦 (@maxferreira) April 17, 2022

Tom Ball = Susan Boyle. Absolutely AMAZING! Well done fella! #BGT — Jackie Anderson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇺🇦 (@JackieA954) April 17, 2022