Elisabeth Moss is revealing why she didn’t star in “The Power of the Dog”.

The actress was originally set to play Kirsten Dunst’s role in the Oscar nominated movie.

“It’s hard because I really, really wanted to do it,” said Moss in an interview with Empire.

Moss also revealed that she and director Jane Campion had “talked about it for a couple of years”, however, the “Handmaid’s Tale” star had to pass on the role due to unforeseen circumstances.

“She and I have been very kind to each other in that process, knowing that sometimes these things just don’t work out, and it’s not really anyone’s fault,” Moss continued.

Praising Dunst’s performance, she added, “I was actually so happy that Kirsten was doing it because I respect her so much as an actress. I think if that role had gone to somebody that I didn’t love, I don’t think I would have liked that. Obviously it’s such a beautiful film. In the end I’m happy that it happened the way that it did, but I would say my only desperate desire is to work with Jane again.”