Serena Williams isn’t done with Hollywood. In a new interview with Insider, the tennis great said that she and her sister, Venus Williams, have more stories to tell outside of what was shared in their family’s Oscar-winning biopic, “King Richard“ — in fact, the film is just the start.

“King Richard had a perfect ending with Venus on the tennis court,” Williams said of the film’s epic culmination, which saw her older sister finishing her first professional tournament.

That perfect ending sets the stage for a sequel — and potentially, the start of the Williams cinematic universe — in which the self-proclaimed Marvel fan said the sisters would be seen embarking on their own, individual journeys.

“Venus goes in her direction, and I go in my direction. It’s two completely different stories,” she added.

But telling her personal story would be tough, Williams told the outlet.

“I had a rough journey,” the 40-year-old professional athlete said. “I didn’t do well and then I did. It’s a lot of drama. It’s a telenovela.”

The film, which follows the athletes’ early years with their father, Richard Williams, played by Will Smith, earned accolades all awards season, but, it was also at the center of one of the year’s biggest controversies after Smith — who earned an Oscar for his role in the film — slapped comedian Chris Rock after he made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While Williams did not touch on the incident, she did say that dwelling on the past — both good and bad — isn’t her style.

I don’t think I recognize my accomplishments enough,” Williams admitted. “I’m one of those people that’s like, ‘If it’s done, it’s done, I’ve moved on.’ Because if you think about what you’ve done too much, you may stop doing it. And I never want to stop. I’m still trying to reach my goals.”

And she’s doing just that, setting her own schedule on and off the tennis court.

“This chapter makes me happy because for so many years I’ve played, and I’ve loved doing it, but now I’m playing just for me,” she shared. “I compete when and where I want to go, but I don’t have to go. So, I’m enjoying it in a different way.”

