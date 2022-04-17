Click to share this via email

Jennifer Garner is fifty, flirty and thrving!

The “13 Going on 30” star took to Instagram to mark her milestone 50th birthday on Sunday, April 17.

Garner posted a video featuring some adorable animals frolicking about excitedly.

“Waking up on my birthday,” said the caption.

In response to her post, Garner received an outpouring of well-wishes from a number of A-list stars.

“Happiest Birthday to our happy little farm girl! 💗,” wrote Reese Witherspoon.

“I love you!!!” gushed Kristin Chenoweth.

“Happy happy my friend what a great day to have a birth day,” said Maria Shriver.

“Happy Birthday sweet Jen! The best is yet to come,” wrote Rita Wilson.

“Happy, Happy Birthday!!! Sending lots of love,” added Ina Garten.

Ahead of her birthday celebrations, Garner got a big surprise from music icon Donny Osmond.