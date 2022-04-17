Click to share this via email

Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Barker is standing up to his haters on social media.

The drummer clapped back at a fan who made fun of his PDA with fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

The troll posted the rude comment beneath Barker’s latest Instagram post, which features some snapshots from the gym.

“No Kardashian finger up the a-s, tongue, intestines, nudity, pda, etc etc anymore?” they wrote. “Slacking.”

In response, Barker replied, “Still got the finger up the a-s, and my intestines, were totally nude and full pda with my fiancée.” He finished his message with a middle finger emoji.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2021, recently got hitched in a non-legally binding wedding ceremony.