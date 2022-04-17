Click to share this via email

Emyrson Flora is packing some serious star-power.

The 16-year-old took to the stage to perform Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me” during the latest episode of “American Idol”.

“The voice is one thing, the stage presence is out of control. You’ve got that attitude,” gushed Lionel Richie.

“You may be our youngest, but I think you’re one of the most talented,” added Katy Perry.

The “American Idol” Top 23 will become a Top 20 on tonight’s special Easter 3 hour episode.