Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anthony Anderson is looking back on his time hosting this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

During the glittering event, the “Black-ish” star was introduced to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mom, Doria Ragland.

READ MORE: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ Salutes Set For Paley TV Festival

While Anderson was excited to meet the royals, the actor revealed that his mom was even more excited to be introduced to Ragland.

“It’s every young woman’s dream to be a princess, so my mom actually got to meet the princess,” says Anderson, while appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, airing Monday, April 18.

“More importantly, she got to meet the princess’ mom,” he continues. “My mom wanted to take Meghan Markle’s mom to the bingo hall.”

The comedian adds, “It was a great time meeting the royal family and my mom was really excited about that.”

READ MORE: Tracee Ellis Ross ‘Had A Lot Of Tears’ While Wrapping Final Season Of ‘Black-ish’

Anderson also explains a hilarious story about hitching a ride from a fellow Best Buy customer in New York, and looks back on filming his emotional final scenes for “Black-ish”.