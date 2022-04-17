Click to share this via email

Nicolina Bozzo delivered yet another explosive performance during Sunday night’s episode of “American Idol”.

The 18-year-old Torontonian took to the stage to belt out “Edge Of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks.

“When you do performances like that people want more,” said Luke Bryant.

“I always think to myself while you’re performing, ‘She’s gonna blow’,” said Lionel Richie. “When you do blow, oh my God. It’s amazing!”

The “American Idol” Top 23 becomes a Top 20 on the special Easter 3 hour episode.