Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif 2022 Coachella Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1, Indio, United States - 15 Apr 2022

Carly Rae Jepsen is back with some new music.

The singer debuted her latest single, “Western Wild”, while blazing up the stage at Coachella.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to post a slideshow of photos from the performance.

“Coachella weekend one! And it started off with a bang thanks to all of YOU,” she wrote in the caption.

“Western Wind” is Jepson’s first new release in two years.

Back in September, she celebrated the 10th anniversary of her hit debut single “Call Me Maybe”.

Check her Jepsen performing “Western Wild” this weekend.