There wasn’t a dry eye in the house following Christian Guardino’s incredible “American Idol” performance on Sunday.

The singer, from Long Island, New York, was born with the degenerative disease Leber congenital amaurosis that affects the retina.

He put his everything into his latest performance, belting out John Lennon’s “Imagine”, nabbing a spot in the top 20.

Bryan insisted, “You just slayed that performance… I didn’t hear anything but perfection.”

Perry, who was in tears throughout the track, shared: “Hearing what you have overcome and the mountains you’ve climbed and the attitude of gratitude that you have, and then you sing ‘Imagine’, which is a world-changing song.

“You were put on this planet to do something super powerful, and you are doing it right now and in this room.

“God bless you Christian,” the star added.

Richie then called Guardino “the poster child for the power of the human spirit.”

“There’s so many people in the world who would say, ‘This is what’s wrong with my life,’ and then you walk out and say, ‘Let me tell you what’s next,’” Richie told Guardino.

“You’ve taken all of your blessings and joined us on this stage.”