Lala Kent is opening up about her recent split from Randall Emmett.

During an episode of “Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef”, the “Vanderpump Rules” star talked about her past relationships and how motherhood has changed her.

Kent was engaged to movie producer Randall Emmett for three years before splitting in 2020.

Reflecting on the relationship, the star took it as a sign from the universe when she couldn’t get their wedding to happen.

“And that’s when I say, the universe has my back, you know, like that the fact that I would have, I tried, I think four different times to, to plan and replan a marriage and the fact that it was not happening and there was nowhere in this world to go to even get married,” recalled Kent. “It was like, oh my gosh. Like that thought makes me euphoric.”

While the 31-year-old was glad to move on from her ex, she was changing her focus to parenting the 1-year-old they share together.

“You know, it’s, for me, every move that I’ve made since having Ocean, since I got, since I found out I was pregnant, has been for my daughter. She is the first person and the only person that I am looking out for,” said Kent. “What is best for Ocean and that’s the move I’m going to make. Ocean has to have a healthy, happy Mother. So nothing that I do is done without thinking about that kid first.”

One piece of advice she has for other people who think they might be in a similar situation to her is to trust their instinct.

“Ooh, don’t, don’t ignore anything. If you feel like one little thing is off it’s because it’s off. And also now, when I see men, if a man is describing his ex as being crazy or wanting attention, that is a red flag,” the fashion mogul shared. “Most likely she’s not crazy. Oh yeah. That is the biggest, when I see these dudes who are like, ‘no, my ex is crazy,’ It’s like, no, no, no, no, no, I’m going to need to talk to this ex of yours because I think you might be the one who’s off their rocker.”