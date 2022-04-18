John Oliver is holding nothing back as he takes on Dr. Oz.

On Sunday’s episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, the host took shots at Dr. Mehmet Oz’s campaign after Donald Trump endorsed the candidate.

“Trump has endorsed Dr. Oz, and we’ve talked about Dr. Oz’s daytime snake oil carnival in detail before,” Oliver said, via Yahoo! Entertainment. “So I didn’t think his campaign could surprise me, but it has, because it’s been a sh-t show.”

Oliver has previously spoken about the health guru’s controversial health supplement pills on his show, criticizing his misrepresentation of the product.

Trump’s endorsement has been met with some skepticism from other members of the Republican party who find the former television star to be a controversial candidate.

READ MORE: ‘The View’ Hosts Question Republican Endorsement Of Dr. Oz For His Celebrity Status

During Oz’s campaign, he has been filmed and photographed buying groceries as well as pumping gas as a critique of President Joe Biden’s policies affecting gas prices. He has also shown videos on social media previously of himself enjoying luxurious experiences.

“It’s a little weird for him to act like it’s specifically straining his budget, but maybe he’s only posting those videos to push slightly less relatable content further down his page,” Oliver said as he pulled up one of the doctor’s videos.

“That is Dr. Oz wake surfing with the caption ‘surfin’ through #Italy’ to the song ‘My Life Be Like.’ And the truth is, that is what his life be like because he’s f–king rich, which means he gets to do stuff like that,” said the comedian. “But what he doesn’t get to do though, is stand in front of gas pumps and pretend like he’s personally affected by those numbers.”

READ MORE: John Oliver Calls Out O.J. Simpson For Commenting On Will Smith’s Oscars Slap: ‘You Can Just Sit This One Out’

In explanation of his support of Oz, Trump said his excellent ratings over the course of his 15 years on television meant “people like you”.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that In a joking fashion, Oliver pointed out he had also been on American television for 16 years, but still received comments on YouTube like, “the most unwatchable thing on television, why does he always look sick?”

“I don’t know!” Oliver said in response to the question.