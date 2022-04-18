The god of thunder is back in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Marvel is giving fans a first look at the upcoming movie with a teaser trailer along with the nostalgic poster.

The new teaser sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) trying to reimagine his place in the universe as he steps away from his duty as defender. The story seems to pick off where “Avengers: Endgame” left off, with Thor teaming up with The Guardians of the Galaxy on new misadventures throughout space, all while Guns N’Roses’ iconic track “Sweet Child O’Mine” plays.

The Norse god’s journey of introspection is interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who “seeks the extinction of the gods”. Familiar faces return when Thor enlists the help of his former allies King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – who shockingly reveals she can wield his hammer Mjolnir.

The poster for the film features Thor in an ’80s throwback outfit of denim jeans and a sleeveless, red, biker jacket as he poses atop a mountain. He seems to emulate the comic book character He-Man’s iconic pose as he summons lightning with his axe.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” – Photo: Marvel Studios

Waititi returns to direct, while Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum produce the film.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” comes out in theatres July 8.