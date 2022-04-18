Nick Edwards got the surprise of his life on Saturday’s “Britain’s Got Talent”.

The 35-year-old thought he had a whole day planned with his wife, with the plans including a visit to the “BGT” auditions. However, when he got there he was shocked to see his mother Tracey and daughters Savannah, 3, and Cali, 4, walk on to the stage.

Tracey explained how her son needed to be convinced to sing in public again, so had filled in the audition details on his behalf.

Edwards, a property manager, went to get a glass of water before returning to sing “Daddy’s Little Girl”.

The emotional performance had judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and host Declan Donnelly in tears.

Wiping away tears, Donnelly later joked, “I’m fine!”

Simon Cowell shared, “It was so sweet, you have a nice voice,” before David Walliams added, “It was just so moving from start to finish… there’s not a dry eye in the house and that really hit me emotionally more than anything else today.”

Holden gushed, “It was absolutely gorgeous. Me and Alesha are in bits.”

The judges, unsurprisingly, all voted Edwards through to the next round of the competition, with Walliams confirming he had “4004 yeses.”

Despite social media users claiming the surprise audition was “staged” after spotting Edwards wearing a microphone, an official “BGT” spokesperson has since insisted: “We loved welcoming back our ‘BGT’ viewers back last night after a year away. To report or allude to anything being staged or contrived regarding Nick’s audition would be false and incorrect,” Daily Mail reported.

“Quite simply, when Nick entered the Palladium auditorium during ‘BGT’ auditions, he was approached to be part of our ‘gogglebox’ audience and told he would be mic’d up so we could capture his reactions throughout the day as he sat in the audience.

“He was totally unsuspecting. We did this so we could mic him up without him suspecting a thing.”