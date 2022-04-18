Maisie Williams admits it’s been a journey to figure out who she is.

The actress shared her journey of self-actualization with Net-a-Porter in an interview for their cover story.

After spending her formative years on one of the biggest TV shows ever “Game of Thrones”, the actress has found the quiet countryside of rural England has given her peace and space to figure things out.

“You know what? I have just never felt better,” she shared. “What I’ve learned about myself is that I gain a lot more when I am alone, and it’s much harder to do that when you’re out on the scene. It’s hard to really let go and there is a tendency to give into pressures while living in that world. That’s not to say those who choose to do that aren’t also completely freely expressing themselves, but that’s not how I am going to find any more clarity in my life.”

READ MORE: Maisie Williams Explains Why She Came To ‘Resent’ Playing Arya Stark On ‘Game Of Thrones’

In fact, she saw her move to the remote region as her “own little quiet rebellion”.

That rebellious streak may be what helped her connect to her role as punk rock icon Pamella “Jordan” Rooke in Danny Boyle’s “Pistol”, a retelling of the Sex Pistols’ rise to fame.

Maisie Williams – Photo: Net-a-Porter

Maisie Williams – Photo: Net-a-Porter

Maisie Williams – Photo: Net-a-Porter

Maisie Williams – Photo: Net-a-Porter

It’s a role that Williams imagines didn’t exist for women years ago.

“I have seen and experienced opportunities that someone maybe 25 years ago would never have had. I think that we’re starting to see female characters take better shape,” shared the 25-year-old. “We’re really lucky to be coming up at this time because the opportunities are just so much wider.”

The punk fashion notion of expressing one’s self through their looks was something Williams could connect with. She used her appearance as a tool in her own exploration.

“For the longest time, I was battling with wanting to look traditionally like what people picture as beautiful and I was getting really lost in that,” she added. “Then, I cut my hair into a mullet and said, ‘Well, I’m not going to even try anymore and I’m just gonna do something which I think really suits me and is still very different to everything I’ve been doing but feels right. I was never getting the ‘Oh my gosh, she looks so beautiful’ [comments] before, but certainly afterwards I was getting ‘Wow, that’s really cool.’”

READ MORE: Danny Boyle To Helm Sex Pistols Limited Series Featuring Toby Wallace, Maisie Williams

While the actress hasn’t completely figured out who she is, she knows what she feels and for now – that’s good enough for her.

“I definitely spend a lot of time thinking about it. But we are only ever making observations in relation to our own world view and, for that reason, you’re constantly going, ‘So who am I in all of this?’ I know I’m not unique in my experience, as a lot of people stand and look in the mirror and go, ‘I don’t know who I am’. That is just part of being human,” explained Williams. “I’ve got to a stage where I’m not trying to nail down who it is that I am in my mind. Instead, I’m just trying to listen to how I feel and why I feel that way. In doing that, I’ve started feeling a lot more comfortable.”