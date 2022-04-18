Prince Harry praised Team Ukraine at the Invictus Games again as he spoke to BBC News on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, who founded the games back in 2014, said of his tribute to the Ukrainian team members during his opening night speech in The Hague in the Netherlands: “When you get to see them and speak to them and see in their eyes the experiences and the things that they’ve seen just in the last few weeks, it’s really hard.

“It’s emotional to think that they all jumped on the bus.

“I think what people need to remember, or perhaps don’t even know yet, is the vast majority of the Ukrainian team was serving in some shape or form.

“They removed their uniforms, put their team strips on, jumped on the coach and came over here, slept for a couple of days, tried to decompress, and then were straight into it,” Harry added of Team Ukraine temporarily stepping away from serving their country following Russia’s invasion.

Harry went on, “Then they’ve got to go back. So, I think, to have them here is extraordinary.

“That commitment that they’ve made to leaving their country,” he shared, adding, “which is a real hard thing for them to decide to do.

“But they came with their president’s blessing, and I don’t think these games could have been the games that it is without Team Ukraine.”

Harry said: “Of course, they’ve lost now four members of their community, and one being their archery instructor, who isn’t here. He didn’t make it. Killed in action.

“I think it really just brings it home to what is going on across Europe right now.”