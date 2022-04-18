Jaden Smith is being trolled online after comments from a recent interview made the rounds on social media.

The star spoke with BigBoyTV about his childhood and how he didn’t get along with most children his own age.

“I am very happy that I spent my childhood with more adults than I did with kids my own age, because I was picking up more things from adults that I were [sic] from kids my own age,” shared Smith.

The actor also did an impression of young people his own age, saying in a mocking voice, “Look at my phone! Selfie.”

“I’m just, like, ‘Dude, like, oh my God. Can we talk about the political and economic state of the world, right now?'” He continued. “Can we talk about what’s going on in the environment? Can we talk about other things?”

His comments did not go over well online where people began making memes of the 23-year-old.

One Twitter user shared a video with the caption, “Jaden smith on his way to curse out his kindergarten classmates for not understanding the complexities behind the current political climate”.

Jaden smith on his way to curse out his kindergarten classmates for not understanding the complexities behind the current political climate pic.twitter.com/oO0ObJpiAJ — Armando🇻🇪 (@armadillo21) April 17, 2022

Another jokingly shared their favourite scene from Smith’s 2006 film “The Pursuit of Happyness”: “My favorite part of The Pursuit of Happiness was when young Jaden Smith said to Will, ‘Father the socioeconomic state of New York City will not permit you to maintain a baseline lifestyle as a door to door saleman, you should attempt to join an investment firm instead.'”

My favorite part of The Pursuit of Happiness was when young Jaden Smith said to Will, "Father the socioeconomic state of New York City will not permit you to maintain a baseline lifestyle as a door to door saleman, you should attempt to join an investment firm instead." pic.twitter.com/9N6dbxyYs2 — Phobos Reborn (@DauntlessPhobos) April 17, 2022

Smith has yet to respond to the backlash.

The controversy comes as his family has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after his father Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars.