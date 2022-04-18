Kezia “Lady K” Istonia wowed the “American Idol” judges with another amazing performance during Sunday’s episode.

The Montgomery native, who nabbed a place in the Top 20, belted out an impressive rendition of Rihanna’s “Love On The Brain”.

Katy Perry even questioned whether it was RiRi herself on stage after Lionel Richie waved his arms around, leaving the panel amid all the excitement.

“You have shown us all what faith is, what compassion is, what spirit is. Thank you so much for your lesson, Lady K,” Richie gushed.

Perry added, “You are beautiful inside and out, and now you just get to play and shine like the goddess that you always have been.”

Luke Bryan then praised Lady K, who said she was “speechless” by the comments, for not getting too “oversingy” and performing the natural way, as well as congratulating her for making it to the Top 20.

Lady K previously impressed the “Idol” judges when she belted out Perry’s song “Wide Awake” during the auditions stage after opening up about her brother Poppy’s tragic death.