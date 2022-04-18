Click to share this via email

Dwayne Johnson shared a sweet post to celebrate his youngest daughter Tiana Gia’s fourth birthday on Sunday.

The actor, who regularly shares snaps with his daughters on social media, posted pics of himself feeding the little one cake and attempting to hit a mermaid piñata at her birthday bash.

Johnson gushed in the caption: “Big Easter/Tia’s birthday weekend!!! 🐰❤️🥳 🎂🧜🏾‍♀️🐇.

“She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop – meaning I have to stop doing what I’m doing when she says… ‘Daddy feed me’ 😂🙋🏽‍♂️👍🏾.”

He continued, “Then the Mermaid piñata takes a beating until it’s just a hanging head 🪅🧜🏾‍♀️🤣💀.

“Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love! My greatest joy is being your daddy.”

Johnson also shares daughters Jasmine, six, with wife Lauren Hashian, and Simone, 20, with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.