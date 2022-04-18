Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are mourning the loss of their baby boy.

The Manchester United soccer player, 37, and Rodríguez, 28, were expecting twins, but announced on Monday that their son had tragically died.

Ronaldo said the only thing giving the pair “strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness” was the birth of their baby girl.

Ronaldo and Rodríguez both posted a shared statement on social media, which read: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced they were expecting twins in October 2021.

The pair also share 4-year-old daughter, Alana, together, while Ronaldo is dad to 4-year-old twins, Eva and Mateo, as well as an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.