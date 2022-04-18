Jessica Simpson is opening about her weight loss journey.

Appearing virtually on “The Real Daytime” with host Jeannie Mai, the 41-year-old singer shared how she lost 100 pounds put on during her last pregnancy.

“It took three years, I call it determined patience,” she said. “I believe in setting small goals for yourself because in my life and how I’ve done it, there are easy ways to throw in the towel and just feel like it’s impossible. So the small goals for me are what helped me achieve the main goal.”

Simpson first revealed her wight loss in a post on Instagram earlier this month in which she wrote, “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen.”

Speaking to Mai, she explained, “Being in a bikini for me was never my main goal. I literally brought bathing suits on that trip without trying on the bikini, because I thought I was going to be in a one piece so when I put that two piece on, I got super emotional and I was like ‘I did this. It happened.'”

Simpson continued, “It was just like in the moment and I wanted to share it with everyone because I was very proud of myself for doing what at times felt completely impossible.

She also opened up about going through the same journey between each of her three pregnancies.

“I’ve lost 100 pounds three times, I definitely gained a lot of weight during my pregnancies,” Simpson said.

“I celebrate pregnancy but this last pregnancy was really hard for me,” she added. “I don’t know if it was because I was older and the hormones and all kinds of stuff.”