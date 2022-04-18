In an alternate universe, Nicolas Cage is Superman.

Speaking with Rolling Stone about his film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, the actor was asked about the “fan fantasy” of finally bringing his take on the iconic superhero to the screen.

In the ’90s, following the success of Tim Burton’s “Batman” films, the director was tapped to helm a “Superman” movie, with Nicolas Cage cast in the role.

The film eventually fell apart and fans have only ever gotten glimpses of costume tests and some concept art to envision what the abandoned project might have been like.

Asked if there was any chance, given DC’s recent foray into alternate universes for their films, that Cage’s Superman might be revived, the actor said, “I have to be careful what I say about this stuff. What is it about comic books that [everything] just goes everywhere exponentially within split seconds?”

He added, “It certainly would be interesting. It certainly would be interesting.”

While Cage wouldn’t confirm whether his Superman coming to the screen is a possibility, DC has already announced that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Batman in the upcoming “The Flash”.

Talking more about the abandoned film, though, Cage admitted that he sees some positive in the fact that the movie never got made.

“It’s a positive in that it left the character, and what Tim and I might have gotten up to, in the realm of imagination — which is always more powerful than that is concrete,” he said, though he added of the film, “I think it would have been special.”