Lizzo has a new man in her life! On Monday’s episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live”, the 33-year-old rapper-singer confirmed that she’s still seeing the masked mystery gentleman she was spotted with at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Valentine’s Day.

When host Andy Cohen asked if she was dating the man she was seen holding hands with in February, Lizzo let out a loud laugh before admitting, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

“Is that hard?” Cohen followed up. “…There’s going to be a disparity. You’re Lizzo, huge superstar, and that person is whoever that person is. Is that hard in the relationship?”

Lizzo replied, “If you have the right person then no. …Not at all, it’s not even a factor.”

She added, “It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does.”

As for whether “that person” was at “Saturday Night Live” this weekend when Lizzo both hosted and was the musical guest, she quipped to Cohen, “Damn, you’re really good at this sh**. You get the scoop, don’t you?”

She then confirmed that “yeah,” he was at “SNL” with her.

“I’m so happy for you,” Cohen gushed. “That’s the thing about you …I just feel like you have so many people rooting for you.”

Check out Lizzo’s debut as host of “SNL” in the video below.

Also on the show, Lizzo talks about her friendship with Adele, saying, “We’re both Tauruses, and when we’re together the decibels of how loud we get with our laughter is incredible.”

Lizzo also talked about her excitement for Harry Styles’ performance at Coachella, telling Cohen, “I’m a fan. His album, I have worn out. He’s super talented.”

