Julia Roberts has been waiting for the right script.

In an interview with The New York Times Magazine, the 54-year-old Hollywood star dispelled long-running rumours that she had her iconic smile insured.

“I mean, if my smile was insured,” she said, “there would be someone at my house on a nightly basis saying, ‘You need to floss longer.'”

Though Roberts first rose to fame with romantic comedies like “Pretty Woman”, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” and “Notting Hill”, she hasn’t appeared in a rom-com in roughly two decades.

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” she explained. “If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it.”

After all this time, though, Roberts will be debuting a brand new rom-com later this year. “Ticket to Paradise” pairs her up with regular co-star George Clooney.

She added of rom-com roles that might’ve passed her by, “They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker [writer/director of ‘Mama Mia! Here We Go Again’] wrote and directed.”

It wasn’t just that the scripts weren’t right, though. The actress explained that her personal life also changed the way she approached accepting roles.

“Here’s the thing: If I’d thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I also had three kids in the last 18 years,” Roberts said.. “That raises the bar even more because then it’s not only, Is this material good? It’s also the math equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacation. It’s not just, Oh, I think I want to do this. I have a sense of great pride in being home with my family and considering myself a homemaker.”

She continued, “For so much of my children’s younger life they would see their dad go off and I would work a little, but they almost didn’t notice. It was like I was only gone when they were napping or something. But as they get older, and particularly with my daughter, I do have a sense of responsibility for showing my children that I can be creative and that it’s meaningful to me — so meaningful that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than my family, which has been hard for me to come to terms with.”

As for “Ticket to Paradise”, Roberts said, “I love to laugh and be funny. You get into that mode of those endorphins going off when you’re clever and people going, ‘Oh!’ Then that becomes this automatic thing where you’re always thinking in terms of creating fun. It’s a joy to play in that sandbox. It has been a long time.”