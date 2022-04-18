Little Archie almost had a different first name.

Over the weekend, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the Invictus Games in The Hague, the Duchess of Sussex made a stop at a children’s reading session.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Royal Air Force nursing officer Sherry McBain shared that her wife Mandy spoke with Markle at the event and the two bonded over the name of their son Harrison.

“[Meghan] was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name’, and Mandy was like ‘Yeah, I know,’” McBain explained.

She then revealed, that when Markle and her husband were picking out the name of their first child, it was a toss-up between which first name to choose.

“They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name,” McBain said.

In the end, the royals settled on the name Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

McBain also described Markle as “really open” and “really friendly,” adding that her son Harrison was “just over the moon that a princess has read him a story, so that went down really well with all the U.K. children.”

Harrison also got to show Markle a picture he drew of a tram.

“I don’t think it quite looked like a tram, so she was very gracious and said that’s a brilliant tram, so he was delighted,” McBain said.