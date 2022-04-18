The star of “Pineapple Express” isn’t selling milkshakes.

Over the weekend, the fast food chain Jack in the Box announced they will be selling special Pineapple Express shakes to celebrate 4/20.

READ MORE: Seth Rogen Remembers The Time He Cried On A Date: ‘I Had Terrible Experiences Dating’

But in a response on Twitter, Seth Rogen made it clear to fans that he and the creators of the 2008 stoner comedy were not involved at all in the promotion.

“We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this,” he clarified, adding that if it was up to him they would do a tie-in with the chain’s “bizarre f**king diarrhea inducing taco things.”

This has nothing to do with the movie Pineapple Express. We had nothing to do with this and weren’t asked if we wanted our film associated with this. And obviously if we did a tie in, it would have to be to promote those bizarre fucking diarrhea inducing taco things they sell. https://t.co/klzytABPUY — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 17, 2022

READ MORE: Seth Rogen’s Mom Told Studio Head To ‘Hurry Up’ And Green Light His Film

Directed by David Gordon Green, “Pineapple Express” was co-written by Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and starred Rogen and James Franco.

The film was a success upon release, grossing over $100 million at the box office.